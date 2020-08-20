Guardia Civil seize fishy shipment from Turkey

0
45

Officers from the Guardia Civil’s environmental service, Seprona have investigated three Spanish men and a company in Alicante province for alleged offences against public health, against the market and consumers, and falsification of documents.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.