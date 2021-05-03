Guardia Civil probe Torrevieja wildfire

Guardia Civil are investigating the possibility that the fire which devastated a large area of countryside next to Torrevieja salt lake on Saturday was started deliberately.

The force told state news agency EFE that at least two possible start points had been located in different areas along the shore.

This photo – taken from nearby La Siesta at around 17.45 – shows two distinct seats of the fire.

