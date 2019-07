A total of 138 reptiles and turtles have been seized during an operation carried out by Alicante Guardia Civil.

These included nine caimans, two Nile crocodiles (the largest freshwater predator in Africa), 81 Burmese pythons, 18 reticulated pythons (the world’s longest snake), nine boa constrictors, two royal pythons, a green anaconda and many other species.

