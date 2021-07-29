Green light for fully vaccinated travellers

Passengers fully vaccinated with vaccines authorised by the EMA and FDA in Spain and the rest of Europe will be able to travel to England from amber countries without having to quarantine on arrival

A press release from the department for transport in London notes that these latest changes will boost the economy and ‘make it easier for those vaccinated in Europe or USA to return to England and unite with family and friends’.

The measure comes into force at 04.00 on Monday.

