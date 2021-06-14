Grants available to combat mosquitoes

The Valencia government is stumping up €350,000 to help town halls crack down on the tiger mosquito around the region.

In recent months many municipalities in the south of Alicante province – especially Torrevieja – have been suffering plagues of the biting insects, with some residents threatening to stage a protest over perceived inaction by the local authorities.

