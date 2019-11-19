Gove responds on residents’ rights

Assurances have been provided over post-Brexit healthcare and updated pensions for Britons living in Spain by Michael Gove, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.

Mr Gove sent a three-page letter to campaigning MP Sir Roger Gale after he had asked for cast-iron guarantees over basic rights for those who have made their homes in EU countries outside the UK.

As part of the information provided, he stated: “A UK state pensioner living in Spain could continue to receive an uprated UK state pension in the EU and reciprocal healthcare covered by the UK for their lifetime.”

