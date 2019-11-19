Gove responds on residents’ rights

0
37

Assurances have been provided over post-Brexit healthcare and updated pensions for Britons living in Spain by Michael Gove, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.

Mr Gove sent a three-page letter to campaigning MP Sir Roger Gale after he had asked for cast-iron guarantees over basic rights for those who have made their homes in EU countries outside the UK.

As part of the information provided, he stated: “A UK state pensioner living in Spain could continue to receive an uprated UK state pension in the EU and reciprocal healthcare covered by the UK for their lifetime.”

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News

 

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.