A new leisure area has been opened for residents at Balcón de la Costa Blanca urbanisation in San Miguel de Salinas.

The park at Avenida de Levante includes a playground, a sports area with fitness equipment for elderly people, a callisthenics area and a volleyball court.

More in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com