A ‘definitive’ solution to the flooding problems that residents of Torreta-Florida urbanisation in Torrevieja have to endure whenever there is torrential rain has been promised by mayor Eduardo Dolón.

Water company Agamed has approved an advance of €2.5 million from its investment plan to install new infrastructure.

Full report in today’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com