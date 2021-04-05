Fire brigade rescue service on alert

Alicante provincial fire service reported that they have carried out five different rescue operations so far over the bank holiday weekend to help injured walkers and climbers.

In one of the incidents a Russian woman was killed when – according to state news agency EFE – a rock gave way under her feet and she and a walking partner suffered a fall at the Caballo Verde ridge in the Vall de Laguart.

