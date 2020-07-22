Fines for not wearing face masks

Valencia president Ximo Puig stated that regional parliament will approve a decree on Friday setting out the fines that will be levied for not wearing a face mask in public places.

He said the new legislation will set out the sanctioning procedure ‘for people, businesses and associations’ which are not complying with the law in the provinces of Alicante, Valencia and Castellón.

