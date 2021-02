More than 4,000 people were issued with fines over the weekend in the Valencia region for breaking rules designed to halt the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

State news agency EFE reported that in Valencia province alone police officers started proceedings against 667 people for taking part in illegal outdoor drinking parties.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com