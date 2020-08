A ‘mobile’ speed camera has been has been purchased by Torrevieja town hall to dissuade drivers from breaking the speed limit around the town.

Mayor Eduardo Dolón noted that the local police force would start to use the ‘Velolaser’ this week and the portable camera could be set up anywhere around the municipality.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com