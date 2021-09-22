Fight for fairing funding

Political opponents from Valencia and Andalucia presented a united front on Tuesday in their battle to get the national government to change the way that the regions of Spain are funded.

The presidents of the two regions – Ximo Puig from the Socialist party (PSOE) and Juanma Moreno from the Partido Popular (PP) – signed an agreement which calls for a new model of financing.

