Three ‘field’ hospitals are being constructed in Alicante, Valencia and Castellón to treat coronavirus patients in the event of health service overload.

Regional president Ximo Puig explained that the new health facilities will have a total of 1,100 beds.

“At the moment the resources we have are sufficient to meet demand but we have to plan for all possible scenarios and anticipate possible need,” said Sr Puig.

