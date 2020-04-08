Field hospitals near to completion

The three field hospitals which are being constructed in the Valencia region – in case of overload in intensive care units – will be completed this weekend, according to councillor for the interior and justice Gabriela Bravo.

Sra Bravo noted that the overspill facilities are being built next to the main general hospitals in the cities of Alicante, Valencia and Castellón.

