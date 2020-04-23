Fewer patients need hospital treatment in Valencia region

Councillor for health in the Valencia region Ana Barceló reported a slight fall in the number of new coronavirus cases today (Thursday) – with 164 positive tests in the previous 24 hours compared with 172 on Wednesday

Of these, 14 were in Castellón province, 34 in Alicante province and 116 in Valencia province.

The number of people being treated for the virus in hospital in the Valencia region continues to fall.

A total of 918 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital compared to 969 on Wednesday.

A total of 20 deaths were recorded in the previous 24 hours, two more than on Wednesday.

