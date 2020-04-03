Fewer new cases but more deaths

New recorded cases of coronavirus in the Valencia region are continuing to go down.

Councillor for health Ana Barceló reported today (Friday) that 316 new cases had come to light in the last 24 hours – down by 70 on Thursday’s figure – taking the total number to 6,624.

She noted that a further 160 patients have recovered from the virus, with the total now at 592.

However, there have been 68 more deaths – 20 more than the previous day – taking the total in the region to 511.

Of these, 131 patients have died in residential care homes.

A total of 1,100 healthcare professionals have caught the virus – up by 52 on the previous day.