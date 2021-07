A red alert for heat is expected to be issued for areas in the south-east of Spain for Monday as the mercury soars.

This would mean that the heat presents a danger to human life.

The forecast from state weather agency AEMET today (Thursday) noted that Orihuela city is expected to record a high of 46°C on Monday – up by 13°C on the previous day.

