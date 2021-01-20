Extra aid for businesses

Funding to reactivate the sectors most affected by Covid-19 has been increased to €340 million by the regional government.

Dubbed the Plan Resiste, the aid will benefit 21,000 businesses and 43,000 self-employed people working in hotels and tourist accommodation; hospitality and restaurants; tourist activities (travel agencies, tour operators and booking services); and the arts and leisure (theatre, show venue management, gyms, theme parks, play centres).

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com