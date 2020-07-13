Extension of mask use rejected in Valencia

With some regional governments in Spain now making it obligatory to wear masks in almost all situations outside the home, Valencia president Ximo Puig has said he is against bringing in the measure in his region at the moment.

Murcia president Fernando López Miras was the latest to announce the step today (Monday), with compulsory use of masks in outdoor and indoor areas, regardless of whether social distancing can be kept or not.

This obligation does not include outdoor sports – although use is ‘recommended’ at Murcia beaches and public outdoor swimming pools.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com