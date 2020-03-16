Extension of emergency measures ‘very likely’

Transport minister José Luis Ábalos has said that it is ‘evident’ that the state of emergency will have to last more than the initial 15 days.

This extension will have to be approved by Parliament.

Sr Ábalos stated today: “It is evident that we will have to extend this situation.

“We will have to see with what measures, but I do not believe that will be able to win this battle in 15 days.”

Success is ‘dependent’ on people observing the measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“If we are all responsible and we take the situation seriously and we are united against the virus then it will have more effect,” he said.

