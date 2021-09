Numerous organisations of ecologists and residents have demanded greater involvement from the EU to restore the Mar Menor.

They did so in writing on Tuesday, when the European Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries, Virginijus Sinkevicius visited the lagoon in Murcia region.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com