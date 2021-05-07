EU cash jobs boost

The billions of euros in Covid recovery funds which will soon start to flow into Spain from the EU will create 90,000 jobs in the Valencia region over the next three years, according to regional president Ximo Puig.

A total of €140 billion – a mixture of direct aid and loans during the period 2021 to 2026 – has been allocated by the European Commission (EC) for Spain, with a share of that cash earmarked for the Valencia region.

Sr Puig said that the injection of money will guarantee the success of their plans to transform energy production to sustainable means and digitalise the region.

