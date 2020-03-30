‘Essential’ workers – list published

After the government stated on Saturday that all ‘non-essential’ workers will have to remain at home for the next two weeks – the extensive list of essential workers who will be able to remain in their posts was published yesterday (Sunday) in a Royal Decree.

These professionals are: security and emergency services, healthcare, public transport, care workers, vets and other public service workers.

People who work in the food, medicines, health products and hygiene product supply chain – producers, distributors and sellers.

Companies which are manufacturing healthcare equipment and materials essential for the running of the country.

The media – and newspaper printers and shops.

Banks and financial services.

Telecommunications services and operators who run support and maintenance services – and the postal service.

Legal services and notaries.

Maintenance and emergency repairs workers.

Businesses which are providing home deliveries of meals.