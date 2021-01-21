‘Enormous worry’ over rocketing cases

The Valencia region reported 9,810 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, which were registered in the previous 24 hours – the highest daily figure since the outbreak began.

The number of active cases has also reached a record level in the region – with 54,168 people currently suffering from the virus.

This figure has increased three-fold in just over three weeks – up from 18,806 on December 29.

Regional president Ximo Puig spoke this week of his ‘enormous worry’ over the very high incidence of the virus in the region.

