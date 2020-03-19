Emergency measures brought in to combat coronavirus

0
178
Cleaning teams called in to railway station s and airports . Photo EFE

The measures that will apply during the state of emergency in Spain have been set out in royal decree 463/2020, which was published in the official state bulletin (BOE) at the weekend.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.