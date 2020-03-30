EasyJet grounds planes until further notice

Budget airline EasyJet has grounded its entire fleet of planes

In a statement, the airline announced: “As a result of the unprecedented travel restrictions imposed by governments in response to the coronavirus pandemic and the implementation of national lockdowns across many European countries, EasyJet has, today, fully grounded its entire fleet of aircraft.”

They noted that have been ‘helping to repatriate customers, having operated more than 650 rescue flights to date, returning home more than 45,000 customers’.

“The last of these rescue flights were operated on Sunday March 29.

“We will continue to work with government bodies to operate additional rescue flights as requested.”

The statement notes that ‘at this stage there can be no certainty of the date for restarting commercial flights’.

“We will continuously evaluate the situation based on regulations and demand, and will update the market when we have a view,” they noted.