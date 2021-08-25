Earthquake ‘hazard’ report produced

Alicante university (UA) professors have led an investigation to determine the risk of collapse of buildings in Spain due to earthquakes.

They note the capacity of structures to withstand tremors should be improved in all towns and cities, placing particular emphasis on Murcia followed by Alicante.

The authors state that Spain ‘is a country of low to moderate seismic hazard when compared to other European countries such as Italy or Greece’.

However, the country has suffered several damaging earthquakes in the past.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com