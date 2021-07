Regional president Ximo Puig has announced investments in the Vega Baja, including €30 million towards turning the CV-95 Orihuela city to Torrevieja road into a dual carriageway and €16 million to prevent flooding and a study to assess the viability of a railway.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com