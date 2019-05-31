Drugs and guns seized in raid

AN INDOOR marijuana plantation that was also being used as a storehouse and distribution point for drugs has been dismantled in a chalet on the outskirts of Alicante city.

National Police explained that they arrested three Spaniards for drug dealing, illegal possession of weapons and electricity fraud, and seized a significant quantity of drugs, ammunition and three pistols.

The investigation took several months and focused on the house, which they put under surveillance after receiving different tip-offs.

