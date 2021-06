The security forces have arrested 65 suspects in an operation against drug smugglers who used high-powered boats to ferry hashish from North Africa to different locations on the Spanish coast, including the provinces of Alicante and Murcia.

Officers seized 15 of the so-called ‘narco lanchas’ – rigid inflatable boats (RIBs) designed to be light and fast.

More in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com