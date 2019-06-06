Dreaded man o’war returns

A WOMAN bather was admitted to hospital after being stung by a Portuguese man o’war while she was bathing in the sea at Cabo La Huertas in Alicante.

The woman couldn’t avoid contact with the marine creature and was stung across her face, she rapidly made her way to shore and as her face was swelling very quickly and she was in great pain, she was taken straight to San Juan University Hospital.

