Disturbed man accused of killing his own dad

Un hombre de 30 años ha sido detenido después de, presuntamente, matar por degollamiento a su padre, de 60, en el domicilio familiar de Albatera (Alicante), han informado a Efe fuentes de la investigación.En la imagen, el equipo de criminalística de la Guardia Civil analiza la casa donde ayer se cometió el parricidio. EFE / Manuel Lorenzo

A man has been jailed on remand for allegedly killing his father by slitting his throat at their home in Albatera.

Sources investigating the crime told state news agency EFE that the incident happened at around 20.15 on Friday.

