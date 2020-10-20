Discount holidays for residents

In a bid to boost the tourism sector, a discount scheme for residents to take holidays within the Valencia region has been launched by the regional government.

Applicants can save up to €600 on the price of a hotel reservation within the region.

The only requirements to be eligible are to be over 18 years of age and on the municipal register (padrón) of a town hall within the Valencia region.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com