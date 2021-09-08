Director in place to ‘take back’ Torrevieja

The regional government has appointed Vega Baja hospital medical director – doctor María Pilar Santos – as the new director of Torrevieja health authority.

Area 22 health department and the university hospital have been managed by private healthcare contractor Ribera Salud for the last 15 years.

However, their concession has expired and the regional government is taking over on October 15.

