Work is underway to prevent the collapse of giant artificial sand walls at Playa Vivers in Guardamar del Segura.

Mayor José Luis Sáez said ‘it is prohibited to enter entire affected area’ where diggers are carrying out the reconstruction work.

However, photographs show people on the beach close to the heavy machinery.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com