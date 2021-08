The Valencia region will start the ‘de-escalation’ process on September 6 – if the Covid-19 infection figures continue to improve, stated councillor for health Ana Barceló.

The number of active cases of coronavirus in the region has been slashed in recent weeks – coming down from 26,239 on July 21 to 11,880 on Wednesday (August 25).

