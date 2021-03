A 33-year-old man is suspected of killing himself after stabbing his ex-wife and two children in Alcoy yesterday afternoon.

Neighbours told emergency services that a 43-year-old woman had staggered out of her apartment on Avenida Hispanidad with a knife wound to the stomach, shouting for help.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com