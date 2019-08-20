THE 74th edition of the Vuelta a España cycle race gets underway in Torrevieja tomorrow (Saturday) with huge expectation, while the inaugural event took place last night.
The presentation gala to introduce the teams was due to be held at Moraira castle as Costa Blanca News went to press yesterday (Thursday).
Cycling fever grips the province
