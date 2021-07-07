Cycle path to connect up the Vega Baja

0
42

The regional government is stumping up €3 million to construct a ‘green way’ cycle path between Torrevieja and San Isidro.

Regional councillor for public works Arcadi España said the route will measure some 33km passing through inland municipalities of the Vega Baja.

In part, it will make use of the infrastructure of the old train line which connected the two towns.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.