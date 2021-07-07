Cycle path to connect up the Vega Baja

The regional government is stumping up €3 million to construct a ‘green way’ cycle path between Torrevieja and San Isidro.

Regional councillor for public works Arcadi España said the route will measure some 33km passing through inland municipalities of the Vega Baja.

In part, it will make use of the infrastructure of the old train line which connected the two towns.

