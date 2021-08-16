Curfew continues in parts of the Valencia region

The Regional Supreme Court (TSJCV) has approved a night-time curfew from 01.00 to 06.00 in 68 municipalities in the Valencia region, which will be in operation until September 6.

The court also extended the restriction on social meetings, which can only number 10 people.

The curfew affects 27 municipalities in Alicante province – Alfaz del Pi, Alicante, Almoradí, Altea, Aspe, Benidorm, Calpe, El Campello, Cocentaina, Denia, Dolores, Finestrat, Jávea, Monforte del Cid, Monóvar, Mutxamel, Novelda, La Nucia, Onil, Pedreguer, Pego, Santa Pola, San Vicente del Raspeig, Sax, Teulada, Villajoyosa and Villena.

