Crackdown on economic corruption announced

In the week of the Pandora papers bombshell in which some of the world’s rich and powerful have been implicated in tax avoidance and money laundering, the Valencia regional government has outlined measures to crack down on political and economic corruption.

Regional councillor for justice and the interior Gabriela Bravo revealed that her department will set up ‘units specialising in finances’ to support judges and prosecutors who are investigating these crimes.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com