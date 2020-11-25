Covid vaccination plan presented

The government has outlined their plan to vaccinate the population against Covid-19, which is due to start in the new year.

Minister for health Salvador Illa noted that vaccinations will be ‘voluntary and free’.

He explained on Tuesday that the first people to receive the inoculation will be care home residents and workers, along with people who have disabilities.

