Covid test system for arrivals to Spain

Visitors from so-called ‘risk countries’ will require a negative PCR Covid-19 test to enter Spain from November 23.

The test will have to be carried out in their home country up to 72 hours before they depart.

The government said they were following EU guidelines issued in October which set up a colour warning system that shows the epidemiological situation in each country.

Almost all of Europe is currently on red – making these states risk countries.

