Covid restrictions return

The Valencia government’s requests to limit gatherings of people to 10, and reintroduce a curfew in the municipalities worst affected by Covid-19, has been authorised by the Regional Supreme Court (TSJCV).

The restriction on gatherings applies across the whole Valencia region and includes enclosed and open air public and private spaces, including homes, unless the people live together or come from no more than two households.

The curfew, between 01.00 and 06.00, affects 32 municipalities, but only San Vicente del Raspeig in Alicante province.

Both measures apply for 14 days.

