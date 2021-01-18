Covid patients taken to field hospital

The first Covid-19 patients have started to arrive at the specially constructed field hospital in Alicante city.

According to the regional health department, the measure is designed to relieve the intense pressure on hospitals around the province as coronavirus cases continue to shoot up.

The number of Covid patients requiring treatment in the Valencia region has risen by nearly 1,500 in the last two weeks, with 3,494 people now in hospital according to yesterday’s figures.

Full story in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com