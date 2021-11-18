Covid ‘passports’ in the pipeline

People will have a show a Covid-19 vaccination certificate to enter some premises in the Valencia region under plans being drawn up by the regional government.

Regional president Ximo Puig said proof of vaccination would be needed to go into places ‘where it is reasonable’ to require the certificate.

He has asked his government’s legal services department to study how the measure could be implemented.

