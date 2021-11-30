Covid passport will start on Friday

The Covid ‘passport’ system proposed by the Valencia government has been given the green light by the Regional Supreme Court (TSJCV) and will come into force on Friday (December 3).

It means that people will need to show the documentation to enter hostelry, leisure and sports establishments which have a capacity to hold more than 50 people.

They will also need the ‘passport’ for music festivals, events and celebrations attended by more than 500 people – as well as to visit people in hospitals and care homes.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News