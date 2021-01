The merciless rise in active cases of Covid-19 in the Valencia region continues unabated.

The number has increased by almost 18,000 in the last week to reach 72,036 in the report from the regional health department on Wednesday evening (up from 54,164 on January 20).

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com