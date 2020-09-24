Covid bonus for hospital staff in Valencia region

Valencia regional president Ximo Puig annunced on Monday that all public healthcare staff belonging to AVS (Agencia Valenciana de Salud) will recieve an extra months’ salary before the end of this year.

